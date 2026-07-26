Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 78,635 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,635 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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