Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 792,598 Infosys Ltd. $INFY

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792,598 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 45.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,789,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,490,358 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 521,169 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,452,990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,160,000 after buying an additional 1,607,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,038,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,052,000 after buying an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

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Infosys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $11.47 price objective on Infosys in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $10.90 target price (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:INFY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Infosys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Further Reading

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