Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 3,485.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,841 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,846,851 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Cellebrite DI worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 104,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,639 shares of the company's stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 107.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 311,544 shares of the company's stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 161,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLBT

Insider Buying and Selling at Cellebrite DI

In other Cellebrite DI news, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,089.77. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,310,645.52. The trade was a 14.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,438. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report).

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