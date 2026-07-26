Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 12,685 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Humana were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $948,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4,481.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $388.56 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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