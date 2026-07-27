Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Bloomin' Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 79.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,908,998 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,736,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 69.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,098 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 1,065,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 269,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 84.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,122 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 1,013,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloomin' Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin' Brands presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $7.94 on Monday. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $679.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bloomin' Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloomin' Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloomin' Brands wasn't on the list.

While Bloomin' Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here