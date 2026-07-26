Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,904 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

S&P Global stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.10. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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