Weiss Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,761 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 86,404 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in General Motors were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $82.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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