Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.53 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 64,480 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $125.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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