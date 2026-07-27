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Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management increased its AbbVie position by 272.8% in the first quarter, owning 16,765 shares valued at approximately $3.65 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 70.23% of AbbVie.
  • AbbVie exceeded first-quarter expectations, reporting $2.65 in EPS and $15 billion in revenue, with revenue up 12.4% year over year. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $268.10 average price target.
  • AbbVie declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73, equivalent to an annualized $6.92 payout and a 2.7% yield. However, the company faced a setback after its Phase 3 epcoritamab trial missed its primary U.S. endpoint.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 272.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $259.10 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $234.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88. The company has a market cap of $457.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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