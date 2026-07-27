Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 465.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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