Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 232.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 66,403 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.5% of Weiss Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $920.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $966.27 and a 200-day moving average of $622.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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