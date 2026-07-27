Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.62 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $815,951,000 after buying an additional 1,324,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $419,065,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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