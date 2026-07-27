Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.59 Million in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $211.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $382.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.07 and a 200 day moving average of $224.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The company had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICR

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $6,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,828,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,089,589. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,606 shares of company stock worth $117,177,948. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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