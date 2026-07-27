Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 496.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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