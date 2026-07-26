Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $35.43 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 596,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,427,000. Ovintiv makes up 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 43.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $64.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ovintiv's payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Trending Headlines about Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74 missed analyst estimates of around $1.91 to $1.94, which may cap some of the upside from the otherwise strong operating results. Ovintiv (OVV) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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