Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,600 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $251,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ExlService by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $123,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,689,373 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here