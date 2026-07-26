Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,140 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,163,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,431,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,238.34 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,212.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.05. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

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