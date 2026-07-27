Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Trending Headlines about Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Benzinga article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for Globe Life (GL) . American Banking News article

TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for . Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and lifted share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Seeking Alpha article

Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to and lifted share repurchases to , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Reuters article

Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $3.61 per share missed the consensus estimate of $3.67, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as reasons for investor concern. MSN article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,874 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $173.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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