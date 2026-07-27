Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Globe Life logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management initiated a Globe Life position by purchasing 19,005 shares worth approximately $2.65 million. Institutional investors collectively own 81.61% of the insurer.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with Globe Life carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $187.40; several firms recently raised their targets.
  • Globe Life reported quarterly EPS of $3.61, below the $3.67 consensus, despite 8% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.60 billion. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $15.55–$15.95 and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 89,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Trending Headlines about Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Benzinga article
  • Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for Globe Life (GL). American Banking News article
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and lifted share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million, signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Seeking Alpha article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Reuters article
  • Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $3.61 per share missed the consensus estimate of $3.67, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as reasons for investor concern. MSN article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,874 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $173.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Globe Life Right Now?

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines