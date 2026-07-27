Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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