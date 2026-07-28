Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 165.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,230 shares of the company's stock worth $85,929,000 after acquiring an additional 145,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,777 shares of the company's stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Signet Jewelers to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Signet Jewelers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Signet Jewelers wasn't on the list.

While Signet Jewelers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here