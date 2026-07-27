Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in KE by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,280 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KE from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price target on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

About KE

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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