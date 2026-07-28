Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,400 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair raised Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Robert Half in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.75.

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Robert Half Stock Up 12.5%

RHI opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Robert Half's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.22%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report).

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