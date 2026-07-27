Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,903 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,493 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,456,859 shares of the company's stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 823,572 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 3,184,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 272,093 shares during the period. Agman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 131,186 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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