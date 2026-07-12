Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 914.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,380,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 21,908,911 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,415,350. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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