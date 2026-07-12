Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $63,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,439,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $566.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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