Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,394 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 50,990 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FISV traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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