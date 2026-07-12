Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 28,646 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,646 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of RTX worth $211,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

RTX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. 2,821,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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