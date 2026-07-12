Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,482 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,764 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,715. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $368.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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