Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832,170 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 37,617 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 3.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.34% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $261,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

ORLY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,382. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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