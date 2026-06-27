Welch Group LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,354 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Welch Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.1% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MRWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company's stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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