Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $929,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,377 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

DELL opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $298.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here