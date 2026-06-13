Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of ASML worth $854,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,539.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,903.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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