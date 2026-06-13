Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.44 Billion Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.93% of Emerson Electric worth $1,438,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $821,524,000 after buying an additional 1,069,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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