Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,150 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo Investment Institute said investors should focus more on income in an uncertain environment, a stance that can support demand for financial stocks and dividend payers. 12 Ultra-High Dividend Stocks to Buy for Income Investors

Wells Fargo Investment Institute said investors should focus more on income in an uncertain environment, a stance that can support demand for financial stocks and dividend payers. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also revised its S&P 500 outlook for the rest of 2026, signaling a more constructive view on markets that could bolster sentiment toward large financial institutions like WFC. Wells Fargo revamps S&P 500 target for the rest of 2026

Wells Fargo also revised its S&P 500 outlook for the rest of 2026, signaling a more constructive view on markets that could bolster sentiment toward large financial institutions like WFC. Neutral Sentiment: An article on Wells Fargo & Company noted the stock’s recent performance, including a year-to-date decline despite gains over the past month and year, reinforcing that the shares are still working through volatility after regulatory scrutiny. Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock After Regulatory Scrutiny And Recent Pullback In 2026

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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