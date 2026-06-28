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Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Wells Fargo & Company logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Fort Washington Investment Advisors reduced its Wells Fargo stake by 11.3% in the first quarter, selling 106,554 shares and leaving it with 833,579 shares valued at about $66.4 million.
  • Wells Fargo reported Q1 EPS of $1.60, topping analyst estimates by $0.02, and revenue rose 6.4% year over year. The bank also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, implying a 2.1% yield.
  • Recent sentiment around the stock has been positive, with Wells Fargo completing the Fed stress test and planning an 11% dividend increase to $0.50 per share pending approval. Several analysts also raised or reiterated bullish ratings, and the consensus view remains Moderate Buy with a $98.24 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 106,554 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,930 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,455,000 after buying an additional 3,120,399 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $215,638,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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