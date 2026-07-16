Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,790 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 283,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.50.

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Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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