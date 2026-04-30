Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 4.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,930 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,638,000. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,307 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,165,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1, record May 8), implying a ~2.2% yield — a cash return that supports shareholder income and signals capital confidence. BusinessWire: Dividend Announcement

Board approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1, record May 8), implying a ~2.2% yield — a cash return that supports shareholder income and signals capital confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to remove friction in B2B card payments — this initiative could expand card volumes, drive fee income and deepen corporate client relationships if adoption scales. PYMNTS: B2B Cards Partnership

Wells Fargo is partnering with Mastercard to remove friction in B2B card payments — this initiative could expand card volumes, drive fee income and deepen corporate client relationships if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: WSJ reports Wells Fargo is expanding Wall Street trading activity now that regulatory caps have eased — increased trading and markets activity can boost non‑interest revenue over time. WSJ: Wall Street Expansion

WSJ reports Wells Fargo is expanding Wall Street trading activity now that regulatory caps have eased — increased trading and markets activity can boost non‑interest revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo added Cathay Pacific as a rewards transfer partner — a small but positive move to improve card product engagement and loyalty. Yahoo: Rewards Partner

Wells Fargo added Cathay Pacific as a rewards transfer partner — a small but positive move to improve card product engagement and loyalty. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo research activity: an analyst reiterated a Buy on Hinge Health (not WFC itself) — reflects the firm’s active research platform but has no direct impact on WFC fundamentals. TipRanks: Hinge Health Rating

Wells Fargo research activity: an analyst reiterated a Buy on Hinge Health (not WFC itself) — reflects the firm’s active research platform but has no direct impact on WFC fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo analysts also adjusted coverage/targets on other companies (e.g., OGE, Arm) — market moves on those names reflect Wells Fargo’s research flow but don’t move WFC’s fundamentals. InsiderMonkey: OGE Upgrade

Wells Fargo analysts also adjusted coverage/targets on other companies (e.g., OGE, Arm) — market moves on those names reflect Wells Fargo’s research flow but don’t move WFC’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s own card‑spending charts show “spending fatigue” — daily credit and debit usage (ex‑gas) has flattened YoY, implying softer consumer activity that could depress card fees, interchange revenue and loan growth. Yahoo: Spending Fatigue

Wells Fargo’s own card‑spending charts show “spending fatigue” — daily credit and debit usage (ex‑gas) has flattened YoY, implying softer consumer activity that could depress card fees, interchange revenue and loan growth. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage and analysis highlight concerns about net interest income (NII) and valuation after softer quarterly NII trends — analysts trimmed targets and flagged NII as a near‑term headwind to earnings. Yahoo: Valuation / NII Concerns

Market coverage and analysis highlight concerns about net interest income (NII) and valuation after softer quarterly NII trends — analysts trimmed targets and flagged NII as a near‑term headwind to earnings. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces listing reasons to avoid WFC and analyst price‑target cuts (citing softer NII and mixed results) add downward pressure on sentiment and could limit near‑term upside. Yahoo: Reasons to Avoid WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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