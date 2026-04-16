Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 167,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $154,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profitability and loan growth — Wells Fargo reported higher net income and EPS that beat/held near expectations, and management flagged improving loan growth that could support future NII recoveries. Read More.

Q1 profitability and loan growth — Wells Fargo reported higher net income and EPS that beat/held near expectations, and management flagged improving loan growth that could support future NII recoveries. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading and fee strength helped results — trading gains and some fee businesses offset parts of the NII shortfall, providing diversification of revenue streams. Read More.

Trading and fee strength helped results — trading gains and some fee businesses offset parts of the NII shortfall, providing diversification of revenue streams. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cost controls / workforce moves — CEO Charlie Scharf discussed continued headcount reductions (23 consecutive quarters of cuts), which could support margins long term but may raise near‑term execution and morale questions. Read More.

Cost controls / workforce moves — CEO Charlie Scharf discussed continued headcount reductions (23 consecutive quarters of cuts), which could support margins long term but may raise near‑term execution and morale questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Digital / AI investment — management highlighted scaling AI and digital capabilities to meet demand; strategic but requires continued investment. Read More.

Digital / AI investment — management highlighted scaling AI and digital capabilities to meet demand; strategic but requires continued investment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and NII missed estimates — the headline driver of the selloff: Q1 revenue and net interest income came in below consensus, raising concerns that margin compression from recent Fed rate cuts could persist into Q2. Read More.

Revenue and NII missed estimates — the headline driver of the selloff: Q1 revenue and net interest income came in below consensus, raising concerns that margin compression from recent Fed rate cuts could persist into Q2. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and skepticism on ROTCE recovery — multiple firms trimmed WFC targets after the print, signaling doubts about how quickly Wells Fargo can fully restore returns on tangible common equity. Read More.

Analyst price‑target cuts and skepticism on ROTCE recovery — multiple firms trimmed WFC targets after the print, signaling doubts about how quickly Wells Fargo can fully restore returns on tangible common equity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical sell signal and heavy volume — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average on higher‑than‑normal volume, amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Technical sell signal and heavy volume — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average on higher‑than‑normal volume, amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Private‑credit exposure flagged — Wells Fargo disclosed roughly $36.2B of exposure to private‑credit firms, an area under heightened market scrutiny that could concern investors if credit stress rises. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.50 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7%

WFC opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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