Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,497 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $160,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 83.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

More Wells Fargo & Company News

These are some of the WFC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. TD Cowen names Wells Fargo its 2027 top idea

TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo launched senior unsecured bond offerings with maturities from 2029 to 2036, as well as a zero-coupon issue due in 2041. The issuance indicates access to debt markets but also adds funding obligations; the report does not identify a direct impact on WFC’s equity outlook. Wells Fargo’s new bond issuance

Wells Fargo launched senior unsecured bond offerings with maturities from 2029 to 2036, as well as a zero-coupon issue due in 2041. The issuance indicates access to debt markets but also adds funding obligations; the report does not identify a direct impact on WFC’s equity outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Wells Fargo’s third-quarter filing showed a more-than-doubled position in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, worth nearly $2.4 billion. The article cautions that this holding is not necessarily an indication of the bank’s view on Bitcoin or a direct WFC catalyst. Wells Fargo’s reported Bitcoin ETF holdings

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury services and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses and institutions across the United States, with international operations supporting corporate and institutional clients. Its businesses include consumer and small-business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report