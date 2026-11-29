Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 865,925 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 83.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are a few of the latest headlines about WFC:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. TD Cowen names Wells Fargo its 2027 top idea

TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter fund filings showed six large funds adding WFC while eight sold shares, a mixed signal rather than a clear institutional trend. Funds’ third-quarter Wells Fargo trades

Third-quarter fund filings showed six large funds adding WFC while eight sold shares, a mixed signal rather than a clear institutional trend. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Wells Fargo’s third-quarter filing showed a more-than-doubled position in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, worth nearly $2.4 billion. The article cautions that this holding is not necessarily an indication of the bank’s view on Bitcoin or a direct WFC catalyst. Wells Fargo’s reported Bitcoin ETF holdings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:WFC opened at $82.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury services and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses and institutions across the United States, with international operations supporting corporate and institutional clients. Its businesses include consumer and small-business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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