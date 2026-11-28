Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 1,219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $106,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 63,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,569,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE WFC opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

These are some of the WFC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. TD Cowen names Wells Fargo its 2027 top idea

TD Cowen named Wells Fargo its top idea for 2027, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo launched senior unsecured bond offerings with maturities from 2029 to 2036, as well as a zero-coupon issue due in 2041. The issuance indicates access to debt markets but also adds funding obligations; the report does not identify a direct impact on WFC’s equity outlook. Wells Fargo’s new bond issuance

Wells Fargo launched senior unsecured bond offerings with maturities from 2029 to 2036, as well as a zero-coupon issue due in 2041. The issuance indicates access to debt markets but also adds funding obligations; the report does not identify a direct impact on WFC’s equity outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter fund filings showed six large funds adding WFC while eight sold shares, a mixed signal rather than a clear institutional trend. Funds’ third-quarter Wells Fargo trades

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, small-business banking, commercial lending, treasury services and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses and institutions across the United States, with international operations supporting corporate and institutional clients. Its businesses include consumer and small-business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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