Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for TSMC, lifting FY2026 EPS to $15.76 and FY2027 EPS to $19.78, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. TSM Analyst Estimate Update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for TSMC, lifting FY2026 EPS to $15.76 and FY2027 EPS to $19.78, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue rose 30.1% year over year to NT$416.98 billion, reinforcing demand strength tied to AI and advanced chip production. Article Title

TSMC’s May revenue rose 30.1% year over year to NT$416.98 billion, reinforcing demand strength tied to AI and advanced chip production. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 150 shares in an open-market transaction, a modest insider-buy signal that can be viewed as a vote of confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 150 shares in an open-market transaction, a modest insider-buy signal that can be viewed as a vote of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary across the sector notes that TSMC remains a central AI supply-chain winner, but investor attention is also shifting to valuation after a strong run. Article Title

Commentary across the sector notes that TSMC remains a central AI supply-chain winner, but investor attention is also shifting to valuation after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and increase regulatory risk. Article Title

Taiwan is considering stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and increase regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: U.S. Republicans are also pushing for stricter patent and trade enforcement involving TSMC and Chinese-linked chip flows, adding to geopolitical and policy overhangs. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $393.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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