Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 330.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Caterpillar, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead and reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains solid.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Caterpillar, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead and reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.63 per share, an 8% boost from the prior payout, which should appeal to income-focused investors and suggests confidence in cash flow generation.

Caterpillar announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.63 per share, an 8% boost from the prior payout, which should appeal to income-focused investors and suggests confidence in cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the AI data center buildout, especially through its Power & Energy business, which could support future growth in demand for generators and related equipment.

Recent commentary highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the AI data center buildout, especially through its Power & Energy business, which could support future growth in demand for generators and related equipment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Caterpillar from “hold” to “strong-buy” and also placed it on a momentum stock list, reflecting improving analyst sentiment and relative strength.

Zacks upgraded Caterpillar from “hold” to “strong-buy” and also placed it on a momentum stock list, reflecting improving analyst sentiment and relative strength. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary noted Caterpillar is trading near its 52-week high and may be getting stretched after a powerful multi-month rally, which could limit near-term upside even if fundamentals remain strong.

Some market commentary noted Caterpillar is trading near its 52-week high and may be getting stretched after a powerful multi-month rally, which could limit near-term upside even if fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been moving lower alongside the broader market, and a recent session saw Caterpillar decline more than the market overall as investors rotated out of large industrials.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $856.74 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.70 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $844.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.90. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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