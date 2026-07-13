Welltower Inc. $WELL Holdings Reduced by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 3.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $52,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $231.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.92 and a 12-month high of $239.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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