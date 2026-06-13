Welltower Inc. $WELL is Cohen & Steers Inc.'s Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,513,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55,663 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 11.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 4.88% of Welltower worth $6,220,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $213.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.97 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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