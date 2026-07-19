Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $39,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG grew its stake in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $243.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.96 and a 1 year high of $246.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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