Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Welltower were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 923,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,649,000 after acquiring an additional 896,692 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 43,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $252.50 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.24 and a 1 year high of $252.94. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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