Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 9.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Welltower worth $239,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,040,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,345,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,649,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 331.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,122,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,007,000 after purchasing an additional 862,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $245.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.24 and a 52-week high of $247.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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