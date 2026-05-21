Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 231,824 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 13.1% of Aew Capital Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $180,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $301,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Welltower by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 97,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $218.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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