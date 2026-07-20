Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,549 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Welltower were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the first quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $243.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.86. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.96 and a 12-month high of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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